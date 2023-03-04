Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Lowered to $12.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

ELAN opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

