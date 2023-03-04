American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $14.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

