Truist Financial Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $98.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.
JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.
Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.4 %
Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Activity at Jack in the Box
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
