Truist Financial Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $98.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

