Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.51% from the company’s current price.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

