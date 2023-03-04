Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

