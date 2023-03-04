Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Raised to $68.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSS. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.2 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,931,000 after acquiring an additional 965,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

