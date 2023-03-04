Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $64.67

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.67, but opened at $61.07. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 2,674,689 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,721 and have sold 445,723 shares valued at $19,310,968. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

