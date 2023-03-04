Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.04. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 146,212 shares.

PGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

