Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $393.37 million, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

About Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 940.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 420,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.