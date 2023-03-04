UBS Group Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $29.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

