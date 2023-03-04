EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 213.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
GH Research Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.51 on Thursday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $530.97 million, a PE ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.