EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 213.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.51 on Thursday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $530.97 million, a PE ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GH Research by 28.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

