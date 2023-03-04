Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $32.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

