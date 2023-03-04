Lake Street Capital Lowers Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $32.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
CKPT opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $19.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 757,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $622,000.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
