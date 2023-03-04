Lake Street Capital Lowers Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $32.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

CKPT opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,626 shares of company stock valued at $182,446. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 757,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $622,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

