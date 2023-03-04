Needham & Company LLC Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $176.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.