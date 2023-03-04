Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Rises By 54.1%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 676,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 107,140 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 588,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 159,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Trading Up 6.5 %

About Ecovyst

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.88. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also

