JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $176.18.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $111,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $90,339,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

