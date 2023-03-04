MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.64.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

