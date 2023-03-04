Robert W. Baird Trims Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Target Price to $88.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
Shares of MSEX stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $109.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Middlesex Water Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Middlesex Water by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Middlesex Water by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
