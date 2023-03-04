Robert W. Baird Trims Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Target Price to $88.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $109.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Middlesex Water by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Middlesex Water by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

