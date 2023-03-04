Robert W. Baird Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $12.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTK. Cowen reduced their price objective on Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Up 5.0 %

PLTK opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Playtika has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.