Charles Berg Sells 735 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.