Charles Berg Sells 735 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DaVita Stock Performance
DVA opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of DaVita
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.