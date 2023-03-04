Howard Amster Buys 1,850 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) Director Howard Amster acquired 1,850 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,989,476.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Amster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Howard Amster acquired 12,109 shares of PhenixFIN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $463,532.52.

Shares of PFX opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.19. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Equities analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 243.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 118,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

