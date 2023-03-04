E Scott Urdang Purchases 1,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

