Betsy Rafael Sells 309 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.