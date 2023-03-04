Guy Strapp Acquires 28,000 Shares of Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) Stock

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM – Get Rating) insider Guy Strapp purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.86 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$52,080.00 ($35,189.19).

Platinum Investment Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Platinum Investment Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Platinum Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Platinum Investment Management

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

