Denis Wagner Purchases 114,102 Shares of Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Stock

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Rating) insider Denis Wagner bought 114,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$69,944.53 ($47,259.81).

Denis Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Denis Wagner purchased 264,644 shares of Wagners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$153,493.52 ($103,711.84).

Wagners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.41.

About Wagners

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and PNG & Malaysia. It operates through three segments: Construction Materials & Services, Composite Fibre Technology, and Earth Friendly Concrete segments.

