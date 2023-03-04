Ronald W. Kisling Sells 4,792 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $66,800.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastly Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $14.96 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

About Fastly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fastly by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $21,322,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

