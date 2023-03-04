Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Purchases $51,900.00 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $345.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.39. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 27.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $983,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.