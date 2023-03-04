Jennifer Newstead Sells 393 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $40,913.46.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

