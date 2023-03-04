Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,500 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,353,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,056.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $5,315,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,025,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

