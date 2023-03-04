David Y. Park Sells 2,400 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $908,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $35.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.