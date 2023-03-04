Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $79,032.72 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $79,032.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84.

On Thursday, December 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

