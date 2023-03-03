Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Price Performance

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,327. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

