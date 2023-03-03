Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 142278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

