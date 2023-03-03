Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 142278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.
The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Federal Signal Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Federal Signal Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Signal (FSS)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.