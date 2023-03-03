Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

