CI Investments Inc. Sells 43,413 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,628 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 43,413 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 874,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,947 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,327. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.2 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

