Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

