Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

