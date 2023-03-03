Horizon Investments LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 802,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

