CI Investments Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $230.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

