Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 107 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

