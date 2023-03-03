CI Investments Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $222.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

