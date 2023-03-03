SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

SEAS opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 89.67% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

