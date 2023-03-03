SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.
SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
SEAS opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
