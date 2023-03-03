Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 51,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

