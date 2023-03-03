Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.