CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,468 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $311.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The company has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

