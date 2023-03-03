Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $36,712,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

