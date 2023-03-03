Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Flywire Stock Up 2.2 %
Flywire stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.
In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $348,994.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 920,530 shares of company stock valued at $20,591,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.
FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
