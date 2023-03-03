Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Flywire Stock Up 2.2 %

Flywire stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $348,994.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 920,530 shares of company stock valued at $20,591,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.