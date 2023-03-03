Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

