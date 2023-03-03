Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68.
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
