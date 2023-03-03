Caxton Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NSC opened at $228.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.71.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

