Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 10,284 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 78.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,046,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 139.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE opened at $6.09 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $60,537.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 177,598 shares in the company, valued at $930,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

